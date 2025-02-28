MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm end to February across Arizona

PHOENIX — February is wrapping up on a warm note across Arizona!

Temperatures are running about 10 degrees above normal, and as we close out the month on Friday, we’ll find out if this will be one of the warmest Februaries on record in Phoenix.

The warmest ever was back in 1991, when the average temperature at Sky Harbor hit 66 degrees. This year, we’ll come close, but likely fall just a tenth of a degree short.

The good news? Cooler changes are on the way!

We’re tracking back-to-back storm systems that will bring cooler air this weekend and early next week. The first arrives Saturday, kicking up the winds across much of the state.

With dry conditions in place, fire danger will be elevated in eastern Maricopa County, southern Gila County, and southeastern Arizona. Fire Weather Watches are in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

There’s a slight chance for a few isolated showers in the high country and northeastern Arizona, but the Valley looks to stay dry through the weekend.

By Sunday, temperatures drop into the upper 70s across metro Phoenix, with an even cooler start to next week. Another weak system moves in Monday, bringing a slight chance for spotty showers and dropping highs into the low 70s.

We may not be done yet, either! Forecast models hint at another potential storm system later next week. Stay tuned for updates!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.67" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

