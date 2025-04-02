AM Roundup: School bus crash on I-10, grandmother killed by senior center bus, new Mexico flights

All of that wind yesterday blew cooler temperatures into today's forecast!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 2, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system moving in with high winds, cooler air and chances for rain and snow

Cooler air moving in will keep temperatures in the 60s today, with a slight chance of spotty showers in the Valley this afternoon.

Tonight, expect cool conditions with lows dipping into the 40s.

Multiple teenagers are injured due to a school bus crash along Interstate 10 near Marana.

DPS says approximately 40 people were on the bus, including teenage students, an adult driver, and three adult chaperones.

One adult and three students were taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries via ambulances. The remaining individuals were taken to a hospital via Marana school buses as a precaution to get checked out, officials say.

Adult, three students taken to a hospital after school bus crash on I-10 near Marana

Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in “The Doors,” has died. He was 65.

Kilmer died Tuesday night in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said in an email to The Associated Press.

Kilmer died from pneumonia. He had recovered after a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that required two tracheotomies.

Family and neighbors are searching for answers after a senior center's van ran over an 81-year-old Casa Grande grandmother.

Eva Berger went to the Dorothy Powell Senior Center every weekday, according to her granddaughter. A city-operated van drove her to and from the center, which was about a mile from her home.

Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, the van dropped Berger off in the street in front of her house, and then the van ran over the woman, according to authorities. She died on the way to the hospital.

"Why would you leave her on the road?" questioned Briana Ramirez, Berger's granddaughter. "Weren’t you trained to make sure she gets in her property? Or wave? Make sure she’s okay?"

The ABC15 Investigators asked Casa Grande city officials about the van driver's experience and training. A city spokesperson said the driver is a part-time employee who started in December 2024. The driver had no prior incidents or policy violations, according to city officials, and she has no upcoming work hours scheduled.

Aeromexico and Delta airlines have begun direct service between Mexico City and Phoenix.

The daily flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Mexico City International Airport started March 30, marking Aeromexico’s 25th destination in the United States.

The new route allows more than 2,000 round-trip seats per week between the cities utilizing Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Aeromexico/Delta begins direct service between Phoenix and Mexico City