MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system moving in with high winds, cooler air and chances for rain and snow

PHOENIX — We’re tracking a series of storm systems moving into Arizona, bringing high winds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain and snow.
Winds will strengthen again this afternoon, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph in the Valley and 30 to 35 mph in the high country.
Rain and snow chances are also increasing. In the Valley, expect a slight chance of spotty showers, mainly Wednesday afternoon, with only a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected.
In northern Arizona, the snow level will drop to around 4,000 feet, with Flagstaff likely to pick up 2 to 3 inches of snow through Wednesday.
Cooler air pushing in will keep temperatures well below normal, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s today, which is about 15 degrees below average for early April.
Another storm system could bring additional rain and snow on Friday, followed by a third system that may keep rain and snow chances going in the high country through the weekend.
Stay tuned for the latest updates as these storms develop.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.73" from average)
_________________________________________
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)
Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________