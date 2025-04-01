Aeromexico/Delta begins direct service between Phoenix and Mexico City

PHOENIX — Aeromexico and Delta airlines have begun direct service between Mexico City and Phoenix.

The daily flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Mexico City International Airport started March 30, marking Aeromexico’s 25th destination in the United States.

The new route allows more than 2,000 round-trip seats per week between the cities utilizing Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The expansion will boost travel for both leisure and business.

Aeromexico and Delta will also be expanding to Philadelphia and San Luis Potosí-Atlanta this year.