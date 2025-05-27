AM Roundup: Salt River DUI crackdown, dogs dumped in the desert, hot week ahead

Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a fun and relaxing Memorial Day weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 27, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme heat builds this week with weekend storm chances ahead

Arizona is heating up as high pressure takes hold across the state! Today in the Valley, highs will climb to around 101º under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow looks even hotter with a high near 103º!

See Kidcaster Leah's forecast:

Kidcaster Leah gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Palomino Intermediate School

Police departments in the East Valley teamed up over Memorial Day weekend to crack down on DUIs, this time focusing on the Salt River.

For those at the Salt River, it does not get any better than this.

People packed the parking lots at the Pebble Beach Recreation Area just outside of Mesa on Monday. The river provides a serene backdrop to kick back, relax, and enjoy yourself — just maybe not too much.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people hit the river, have a good time, and then, unfortunately, decide to drive home while they’re impaired,” said Mesa Police Department Sgt. Travis Dangerfield.

Up and down Power Road off Loop 202, East Valley police units pulled drivers over, as part of a DUI Task Force crackdown.

Rena Reeves has now spent more than six months without her oldest boy, Jaylen.

“He has three little brothers who look up to him,” Rena said. “We miss him. Our family misses him so much. It's just not the same without him. It’s not the same. It’s empty, it’s quiet. We cry a lot.”

Jaylen was stabbed and killed near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard in November.

“It seems like everything keeps moving, everyone keeps living, and we are just at a standstill. I feel I died that day,” Rena told ABC15.

Police identified a teenager involved in the stabbing, who provided them with a statement through attorneys.

One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

Police say they were first called to an area along Central Avenue just south of Interstate 17 around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Barr, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

West Valley residents say dogs are being dumped in the desert, left to die

In the middle of the Arizona desert, residents say stray dogs are being dumped more frequently than before, with no food, no water, and no help.

Tammy Johnson has seen it firsthand. She's been monitoring social media for reports of animal dumping in the West Valley near Tonopah and also runs a small animal shelter to help when she can.

“We’re getting a lot of calls, sightings with packs of dogs, lost dogs, dumped dogs, stray dogs,” she said. “It's getting worse. You’re finding puppies in boxes. You’re seeing dogs being dumped off the highway as they’re driving.”

Tammy says her phone rings dozens of times a day with new reports from neighbors.

See the full story from reporter Adam Mintzer today on ABC15 Mornings.