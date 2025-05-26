Woman stabbed to death while trying to separate arguing men in Phoenix

One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Phoenix on Saturday evening.

Police say they were first called to an area along Central Avenue just south of Interstate 17 around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Stephanie Barr, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

During a search of the area, officers located 53-year-old William Washington, who was taken into custody.

Investigators learned Washington was in an argument with another man and he pulled out a knife. Barr was reportedly attempting to separate the two men when she was stabbed by Washington.

Washington was arrested and booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.