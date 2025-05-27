East Valley police units crack down on DUIs near Salt River on Memorial Day

MESA, AZ — Police departments in the East Valley teamed up over Memorial Day weekend to crack down on DUIs, this time focusing on the Salt River.

For those at the Salt River, it does not get any better than this.

“It’s a pretty peaceful time. It’s very chill. You can just have a fun day with family and friends,” said Daniel Vega, a Nogales resident.

People packed the parking lots at the Pebble Beach Recreation Area just outside of Mesa on Monday. The river provides a serene backdrop to kick back, relax and enjoy yourself. Just maybe not too much.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people hit the river, have a good time and then, unfortunately, decide to drive home while they’re impaired,” said Mesa Police Department Sgt. Travis Dangerfield.

Up and down Power Road off Loop 202, East Valley police units pulled drivers over, as part of a DUI Task Force crackdown.

“Just in Mesa, we’re averaging probably like 20 DUIs a night. It’s just our traffic unit that’s out doing the DUI enforcement,” said Sgt. Dangerfield.

The DUI Task Force used a parking lot under the Loop 202 overpass as a processing area for DUI arrests.

“They’re arrested for DUI. We bring them to our vans. There is some paperwork and some things that we do, and then they’re typically released from here, waiting for results from our lab. What their BAC or drug content is,” said Dangerfield.

Mesa police say there is a lot of drinking at the Salt River during this time and there is more traffic going through.

There is a better way to get home: use a designated driver or take a ride-share or taxi.

“Because it’s just.. why put other people in danger? You know,” said Gerald Lueker, who was visiting from Long Beach, California.