MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme heat builds this week with weekend storm chances ahead

PHOENIX — Arizona is heating up as high pressure settles in across the region.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s in the Valley and even hotter conditions possible Friday and Saturday.

Some of our hottest desert spots could briefly top out between 105 and 108 degrees, including the Colorado River Valley.

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for parts of northwestern Arizona, including Bullhead City and Lake Mead.

This kind of heat can be dangerous, especially for those without access to air conditioning or proper shelter. Make sure to stay hydrated, avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a short time, as temperatures inside can become deadly within minutes.

Higher terrain areas in northern and eastern Arizona might see some isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but much of that activity will be virga with little to no measurable rain reaching the ground.

However, bigger changes are on the way as we head into the weekend.

A cut-off low developing off the coast of Baja California, combined with a tropical system currently forming near Mexico, may help pull moisture into our state. This setup could bring a slight uptick in storm chances starting late Sunday and continuing into Monday.

For the time being, most of the rain we see early next week is expected to be light and scattered.

We’ll continue to track the tropical moisture and its potential impacts as models come into better agreement.

Stay tuned!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.89" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

