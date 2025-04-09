AM Roundup: Record heat in the forecast, Lori Daybell trial, restarting the search for Phoenix PD chief

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! The Lori Daybell continues today in Maricopa County. We continue to heat up statewide as the Valley could hit the triple digits for the first time in 2025 by the end of the week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 9, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record heat later this week!

Get ready for more heat today and through the rest of the week! Temperatures in Phoenix will climb to 98° this afternoon, with our first triple-digit day of the year likely tomorrow, nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The second day of the Lori Daybell trial kicked off with another juror being excused before cross-examination could even begin. The jury will decide Lori Daybell's fate in the murder conspiracy trial here in Maricopa County. The 51-year-old is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

On Monday, City of Phoenix Manager Jeff Barton announced that the city will restart its recruitment process for a new police chief.

The announcement comes after Interim Chief Michael Sullivan decided to withdraw his candidacy for the permanent position.

According to Barton, Chief Sullivan shared that, after nearly three years in the role, he believes stepping aside is in the best interest of the men and women of the police department and the city he has served.

Top Trump Administration officials with the Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement spoke at the Border Security Expo in Phoenix Tuesday.

'Border Czar' Tom Homan spoke first in the morning, giving a warning to all people in the U.S. illegally, including the estimated 275,000 people who are undocumented in Arizona.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem spoke to the crowd after embedding with Phoenix ICE in the morning.