MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: First triple-digits of 2025 coming to Phoenix this week!

PHOENIX — Phoenix is heating up fast this week with triple-digit temperatures expected in just days!

High pressure is building in from the southwest, keeping our forecast dry and temperatures on the rise.

By the end of the week, we'll be around 10 to 15 degrees above normal and flirting with daily heat records across Arizona.

In Phoenix, daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s today before the first triple-digits of the year arrive by the end of the week.

Thursday could be our first 100-degree day of the year, marking one of the top 5 earliest on record.

The record high on Thursday is also 100 degrees, set in 2018. That record could be tied or broken and the daily heat records of 99 degrees on Friday and Saturday could be broken too as temperatures continue in the low 100s.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day in early May, so this early-season heat comes with a minor to moderate risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for children, seniors and outdoor workers.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon, and never leave kids or pets in your car for any amount of time.

Temperatures will gradually drop over the weekend and into next week, but stronger winds could increase fire danger across Arizona through early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.82" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

