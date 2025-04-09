Top Trump officials speak at Phoenix Border Security Expo

PHOENIX — Top Trump Administration officials with the Department of Homeland Security and immigration enforcement spoke at the Border Security Expo in Phoenix Tuesday.

'Border Czar' Tom Homan spoke first in the morning, giving a warning to all people in the U.S. illegally, including the estimated 275,000 people who are undocumented in Arizona.

“We are prioritizing public safety and national security threats," Homan said. "But if you’re in the country illegally, you’ve got a problem.”

As other government agencies are facing cuts, Homan expects immigration and border enforcement efforts to get more funding.

“I think the budget will be more than we ever had," Homan said.

Last year, nearly $30 billion was allocated to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). Out in the exhibit hall at the expo, the hundreds of different businesses are hoping some of those dollars start, or keep coming to them.

“Benchmark builds this mobile video surveillance system which has ground sensors and radar suite designed for surveillance along our border," Dave Morace with Benchmarks Electronics said.

"What we're really trying to do is bring awareness that there's drone activity in places you don't want drones flying like an airport or the border," Danny Rajan with D-Fend Solutions said.

In the ballroom in the afternoon, DHS Secretary Kristi Noemspoke to the crowd after embedding with Phoenix ICE in the morning.

She said public-private partnerships made here in Phoenix will help the administration achieve their border and immigration goals.

“To fill the gaps we can’t provide today, and also to do partnerships alongside of you," Noem said. "You truly bring a result that will be much better for our country in the long term.”

The Border Security Expo continues through April 9.