AM Roundup: Rain chances, Mesa rangers allegedly targeted homeless, Stronghold Fire burns 2K acres

Good Tuesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 29, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Slight chance of showers across Arizona today

Temperatures are climbing once again across Arizona! Highs in the Valley will reach the upper 80s today, but a weak storm system moving through could bring a few sprinkles and breezy conditions by late afternoon.

The following story contains strong language that some may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

The City of Mesa confirms it has placed several park rangers on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct while on duty.

Police records allege several Mesa park rangers are accused of targeting members of the unhoused population, using racial slurs toward African Americans, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The ABC15 Investigators obtained the police report that details at least three City of Mesa rangers accused of sharing a “Goon Squad” patch. The Mesa police report states the patch was given to rangers whose purpose was to participate in “gooning” to deal with the “homeless problem and n*****s.”

“Gooning” appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of park rangers.

One of the park rangers provided a patch to a Mesa police detective. The alleged “Goon Squad” patch is described as a gray-colored shield with the words “Ranger,” “Goon Squad,” and “Mesa, AZ” embroidered in black. The report goes on to say the patch has an embroidered black skull, a lightning bolt, a bullet, a baton (also known as a nightstick), and handcuffs creating the two o’s in “Goon.”

Watch ABC15 Investigator Nicole Grigg's full story in the player above.

This past February marked 10 years since Allison Feldman was found dead in her Scottsdale home.

It would be years until an arrest was made, and the case that followed marked the first of its kind for Arizona. But a decade later, the case still hasn't made it to trial.

A battle over DNA evidence has stalled the case.

After the Arizona Supreme Court decided it could be used at trial, suspect Ian Mitcham and his team appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, the request for review was denied.

The Stronghold Fire has grown to 2,000 acres, according to an update from WildCAD, a computer-aided dispatch for agencies fighting wildfires.

Arizona Forestry says wind shifting directions is challenging resources, confirming the fire is pushing to the northeast.

The fire is held by Ironwood Road and Cochise Road to the east, per Arizona Forestry.

About 100 personnel are responding to the incident, and aircraft are working on the south side of the fire.

Stronghold Fire in Cochise County has burned at least 2 thousand acres

On the two-year anniversary of Lauren Heike's death, the 29-year-old's parents and relatives made their way to court.

The attorneys representing suspect Zion Teasley requested that the murder trial be pushed back by three years. The Judge ultimately moved Teasley's trial back a little more than a year, citing the defendant's new counsel and additional cases.

Heike's death was a murder case that rocked the Valley in April 2023. The 29-year-old was attacked while on a north Phoenix trail and stabbed more than a dozen times.

"I can’t imagine what the family is going through, that this happened to such a lovely person that seemed to have such an amazing life," said neighbor Kathleen Tomes one year after Heike's death.

It was DNA from Heike's shoe, found at the scene, that helped lead Phoenix police to Teasley.

Police arrested Teasley days later in May 2023, and the 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder. While in custody, Teasley was also charged in two separate cases.

Phoenix PD