MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight chance of showers across Arizona today

PHOENIX — Temperatures are on the rise again across Arizona!

Highs in the Valley will reach the upper 80s today, with the 90s returning for the rest of the week.

A weak storm system moving through Tuesday could bring a few light showers to parts of the state. In the Valley, we’re not expecting much, just a chance for a few sprinkles and breezy conditions late in the day.

Gusty winds are possible in the northeastern Valley, including Anthem, Cave Creek, Carefree, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, east Mesa, and Apache Junction.

Up north, this system may bring small hail and gusty winds to the high country.

Another weak system arrives Friday, bringing a slight chance of showers mainly along and north of I-40.

Then, a stronger system moves in over the weekend. This one will bring much stronger winds and a significant cooldown.

Gusty winds on Saturday and Sunday will elevate wildfire danger statewide, while cooler air drops Valley temperatures by 10 to 20 degrees.

By Sunday, highs in the Valley will fall to the low 80s, with a chance for isolated showers. Monday will be even cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, more than 10 degrees below normal for early May.

Expect this cooler, breezy pattern with slight rain chances to linger into early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.82" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

