AM Roundup: Preston Lord murder suspect plea change, Trump address, winter storm

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up before next winter storm rolls into Arizona!

Temperatures are making a quick comeback today as high pressure builds in before the next winter storm arrives.

Phoenix will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon, running just a few degrees above normal.

William Owen Hines became the first suspect in the Preston Lord case to take a plea agreement, following a court hearing Tuesday.

In court Tuesday, Hines pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a charge related to the Lord case. He changed his plea in connection to multiple other charges that span other cases.

Hines was arrested along with six others in connection with Lord's death in January 2024.

Three men visiting Arizona were detained by police after learning that the vehicle they rented from a popular car-sharing app Turo was reported stolen.

Jeff Addo and Kwab Asante shared their encounter with Glendale Police Department officers who stopped them outside a Raising Cane's restaurant last month.

The men were in town from the Washington, D.C. area for a baby shower and decided to rent a car from Turo, which is an app that lets you rent a car someone else owns.

You could hear Addo on the body camera video telling the officer he’s from out of town. “I'm going to my kid, man, I don’t want no problems,” Addo said.

A direct complaint from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office alleges that 29-year-old Luis Carlos Rivero Martines committed felony forgery and aggravated taking the identity of another by stealing a man’s identity to gain employment in the Valley.

The victim in this case had been in prison in Idaho and applied for government assistance benefits after he was released.

Investigators found Martines had allegedly paid $1,000 for a fraudulent driver's license and social security card in the victim’s name. Martines had come to the United States from Venezuela and used the fraudulent documents to get multiple jobs over several months.

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday, where he touted his administration's achievements so far and focused on an economic agenda for the United States.

President Trump's speech ran nearly an hour and 42 minutes, setting a record for the longest presidential address before Congress.