MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up before next winter storm rolls into Arizona!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are making a quick comeback today as high pressure builds in, but big changes are on the way.

Phoenix will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon, running just a few degrees above normal. At the same time, clouds will start rolling in as moisture surges ahead of the next storm system.

That storm is set to shake things up later this week, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and another round of rain and snow across Arizona.

The first wave of showers arrives Thursday morning, just in time for the morning commute. In the Valley, a few scattered showers are possible, while higher elevations could see the first flakes start to fall.

Winds will also be a big story Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 35 miles per hour in the Valley, with 45 to 55 mile per hour gusts in the high country. Wind Advisories will be in effect for the Rim and northeastern Arizona, where strong winds could make driving difficult. Blowing dust and sand could also reduce visibility at times, so extra caution is advised on the roads.

The next round of rain and snow moves in throughout Friday, with the heaviest precipitation expected that day.

In the Valley, rainfall totals could range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, while temperatures drop into the low 60s, more than 10 degrees below normal.

In northern Arizona, the snow level will hover between 3,500 and 5,500 feet, with up to six inches of accumulation expected around Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect, and travel could become hazardous with snow-covered roads, slick conditions and reduced visibility. Gusty winds may also bring down tree branches.

Since this storm is still a day out, rain and snow totals may shift as it gets closer. More updates will be available soon.

This system will clear out in time for the weekend, with temperatures warming up again. Highs will reach the 80s by Monday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.89" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

