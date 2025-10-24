AM Roundup: Preston Lord defendant arrested again, SNAP benefits set to lapse in November

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! Get through today, and it will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air to end the week before the 90s return in the Valley

We're wrapping up the week on a pleasant note in the Valley! Highs stay in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, with comfortable lows in the mid-60s tonight.

About a year and a half after Talyn Vigil bonded out of custody, the 19-year-old has been arrested again in Gilbert.

Police there told ABC15 he was arrested on September 5 after they took two reports regarding an in-person contact and electronic communication that allegedly violated an order of protection.

Vigil was booked in on two counts of Violation of a Court Order, a class 1 misdemeanor.

The teen was originally arrested in March 2024 for felony murder and kidnapping related to the beating death of Preston Lord in Queen Creek.

Two people are in custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement stop in Avondale on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security say around 8 a.m. ICE agents attempted to stop a vehicle in Avondale. The driver allegedly failed to stop and rammed into a vehicle with two ICE officers inside.

After the standoff, family of one of the men taken into custody told ABC15 that it was not her husband who rammed the agents, but it was the other way around.

Doorbell video of the accident leaves more questions than answers.

Those receiving SNAP benefits will not receive their money in November, the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced Thursday.

A DES spokesperson says the decision to halt payments came from an order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Payments will not be made until further notice.

The department says approved SNAP participants will not be able to collect November benefits until federal funding is released to the states.

The Cosmic Takeover Tour brings the Tri-City Chili Peppers and the Glow Mojis to Sloan Park in Mesa for a vibrant showdown!

Cosmic Baseball features neon-lit games played under black light, with glow-in-the-dark equipment and uniforms.

Their Valley stop on the '2026 Cosmic Takeover Tour' is May 2, 2026.