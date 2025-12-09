AM Roundup: Phoenix worker killed in forklift incident, PCAO immigration enforcement authority

PHOENIX — Good Tuesday morning!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Flirting with record temps this week in the Valley!

High pressure is taking over, and it's kicking off a big warm-up across the Valley this week. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s on Tuesday, climbing into the upper 70s as we wrap up the week.

Pinal County investigators now have federal authority to identify and help remove criminal immigrants from the justice system.

The county attorney's office announced that investigators were sworn in as 287(g) officers, giving them enhanced immigration enforcement capabilities.

County Attorney Brad Miller made the announcement Monday morning with ICE officials to discuss the new program.

The 287(g) program allows state and local law enforcement agencies to enter into partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

A man is dead after being injured in an incident involving a forklift in South Phoenix.

On Monday morning, Phoenix emergency crews were called to a business near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road for an injured worker.

Officials say the man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and later died, officials announced.

Phoenix police say the incident is being investigated as a non-criminal death investigation.

As there continue to be indicators that Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the transfer portal, Kenny Dillingham said players don’t deserve the blame for the “mess” of the transfer landscape.

Dillingham on Monday all but confirmed Leavitt’s departure and left it for the quarterback’s inner circle to make news of a transfer official.

“I’m very, very confident that we’re going to have a really, really good quarterback at Arizona State,” Dillingham said on a Zoom call after wishing Leavitt “nothing but the best” going forward.

Leavitt was reportedly the only captain not present at the team’s end-of-season banquet on Sunday, and Dillingham reiterated on Monday that no matter what happens, he will always have a “really, really good relationship” with the quarterback.

A Valley teen who once made headlines for helping homeless pets is back, this time with a much bigger "pawprint."

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Sucato has turned a small ABC15 feature into a full-blown community movement.

Her project, Bear’s Boots, started with just a few hundred pairs of dog boots for unhoused pets. Now, she’s raised $21,000 and delivered more than 9,000 boots to 2,250 dogs on the streets.

But Jordan isn’t stopping with pavement protection.

