Valley teen recognized for donating dog booties to pet owners in need

PETA honored the 15-year-old girl for helping animals in need
Angie Wang/AP
Arrow sports his new elastic booties at a PetSmart in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Phoenix radio station KSLX handed out the protective coverings to protect dogs' paws from the hot pavement, as temperatures in Phoenix are forecasted to hit 120 degrees. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)
A 15-year-old Phoenix girl is being recognized for her work in helping hundreds of dogs around the Valley.

Jordan Sucato founded the Laws for Paws LLC nonprofit group to raise money for dog booties to donate to people in need. Her efforts helped her earn peta2’s Hero To Animals Award this month.

This year, Sucato raised $10,000 and was able to provide 750 pairs of booties and other protective supplies for pets.

“These animals endure harsh temperatures almost every day. My goal is to provide them with comfort and relief in any way possible,” Sucato said in a PETA press release. “I believe that all animals deserve equal consideration, regardless of how they’re housed, which is why speaking on behalf of all animals is so important.”

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom talks with Sucato about her passion for animals.

When temperatures rise, it can take only a few minutes on the hot surface to scald paws. Not all surfaces are created equally.

Vets suggest avoiding long walks at any time of the day in the summer, but if you need to bring your pet out, walk in the shade, find real grass instead of turf, and put booties on for short periods of time.

