Kenny Dillingham wishes Sam Leavitt ‘nothing but the best,’ confident in Arizona State QB outlook

TEMPE, AZ — As there continue to be indicators that Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the transfer portal, Kenny Dillingham said players don’t deserve the blame for the “mess” of the transfer landscape.

Dillingham on Monday all but confirmed Leavitt’s departure and left it for the quarterback’s inner circle to make news of a transfer official.

“I’m very, very confident that we’re going to have a really, really good quarterback at Arizona State,” Dillingham said on a Zoom call after wishing Leavitt “nothing but the best” going forward.

Leavitt was reportedly the only captain not present at the team’s end-of-season banquet on Sunday, and Dillingham reiterated on Monday that no matter what happens, he will always have a “really, really good relationship” with the quarterback.

