WATCH: Valley teen expanding mission to help unhoused pets in need

PHOENIX — A Valley teen who once made headlines for helping homeless pets is back, this time with a much bigger "pawprint."

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Sucato has turned a small ABC15 feature into a full-blown community movement.

Her project, Bear’s Boots, started with just a few hundred pairs of dog boots for unhoused pets. Now, she’s raised $21,000 and delivered more than 9,000 boots to 2,250 dogs on the streets.

Valley teen recognized for donating dog booties to pet owners in need

But Jordan isn’t stopping with pavement protection.

She’s now advocating for state legislation aimed at holding animal abusers more accountable, turning her compassion into a push for real change at the Capitol.

She was also one of Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year honorees and recently went to the Capitol to work to ban the sale of any cosmetics developed or manufactured with animal testing in the state.

