AM Roundup: Phoenix rescue helicopter out of service, foster care facility investigation, extreme heat

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! We're almost to the weekend, but it's going to be a scorcher out there if you have outdoor plans!
We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, July 31; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:
From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley through Monday
Near-record heat is in store today. We're calling for a high of 115º. That's just one degree shy of the record set back in 2020. It stays dangerously hot this weekend, with highs around 115º each day.
Without it, rescues that previously took 30 minutes to an hour could now take up to three hours and require significantly more physical exertion from firefighters.
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calls for service coming from the joint facility from January 2022 to September 2025. About 600 of the calls involved missing child reports.