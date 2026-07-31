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AM Roundup: Phoenix rescue helicopter out of service, foster care facility investigation, extreme heat

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Phoenix's lone helicopter capable of hoisting people off mountains is out of service for repairs that could take months.
Phoenix rescue helicopter out of service for weeks during hottest stretch of the year
Arizona foster care facility faces 79 licensing complaints, eight violations in two years
Mesa widow pushes for tougher speeding penalties after 2025 crash killed Army Ranger husband
Arizona father walks 1,400 miles with son's ashes to launch nationwide recovery movement

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! We're almost to the weekend, but it's going to be a scorcher out there if you have outdoor plans!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, July 31; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley through Monday

Near-record heat is in store today. We're calling for a high of 115º. That's just one degree shy of the record set back in 2020. It stays dangerously hot this weekend, with highs around 115º each day.

Without it, rescues that previously took 30 minutes to an hour could now take up to three hours and require significantly more physical exertion from firefighters.

Phoenix rescue helicopter out of service for weeks during hottest stretch of the year","_id":"00000194-a952-d982-a1d5-fb73a09e0005","_type":"ccd20427-d2d0-3ce2-a6dc-e0d7829b8bfc"},"_id":"00000194-a952-d982-a1d5-fb73a08e0000","_type":"c5b60bfe-fc18-3e1d-bd70-75608e803f66"}">

calls for service coming from the joint facility from January 2022 to September 2025. About 600 of the calls involved missing child reports.

Arizona foster care facility faces 79 licensing complaints, eight violations in two years

Jeremy Kerr survived an hours-long firefight in Somalia, now known as the Battle of Mogadishu, during Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. Years later, in February 2025, he lost his life in a Mesa crash.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Mesa Police Department reports say Kerr was turning left onto Signal Butte Road from Weir Road when a Dodge Challenger going 113 miles per hour, driven by 23-year-old Matthew Kelliher, hit him.

Heather, Kerr's widow, says Veterans Affairs can’t help her because her husband died while he wasn’t serving, and she's left fighting for justice following her husband's death.

Kelliher is expected to attend a hearing on Friday when he could take a possible plea deal in connection with the deadly crash.

Mesa widow pushes for tougher speeding penalties after 2025 crash killed Army Ranger husband","_id":"00000194-a952-d982-a1d5-fb73a09e0005","_type":"ccd20427-d2d0-3ce2-a6dc-e0d7829b8bfc"},"_id":"00000194-a952-d982-a1d5-fb73a08e0000","_type":"c5b60bfe-fc18-3e1d-bd70-75608e803f66"}">

Million Mile Challenge. Every mile, he said, represents hope for someone still fighting their battle.

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