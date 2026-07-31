Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
39  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley through Monday

Our Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect now through Monday. Temperatures are set to climb above 110 degrees, with little overnight relief, as lows only fall into the mid-to-lower 90s.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley through Monday
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Our Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday evening.

Temperatures are set to climb to nearly 115 degrees, with little overnight relief as lows only fall into the 90s.

So, our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Heat like this is becoming more common as our climate changes, and one of the biggest drivers here in the Valley is the rapid growth of our urban heat island.

Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins spoke with researchers at ASU who have identified another reason why overnight temperatures in Phoenix keep getting hotter year after year. They have found that heat is being transported overnight from the west and northwest Valley into Phoenix.

Watch the full interview here:

With little monsoon moisture in place, our Valley forecast looks dry through the weekend. We could still see a few thunderstorms across the high country in the heat of the day.

Monsoon moisture will increase heading into next week as high pressure shifts farther east. That will bring a slight chance of storms back to the Valley starting Tuesday.

More Impact Earth stories:
A sign directing patients to the emergency room at a hospital.

Local News

Arizona heat sends more than 3,000 to the emergency room so far this year

Jamie Warren
poster_0978bc3514ad417099208ef2ee0aa2c5.jpg

Local News

Phoenix overnight lows are hotter than ever, and the trend is only going up

Garrett Archer
Gilbert water workers

Gilbert News

Gilbert tackles PFAS, aging water infrastructure in latest water quality report

Adam Schumes

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.07" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.47" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Report a typo