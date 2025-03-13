AM Roundup: Phoenix Lights anniversary, pets rescued from home, more storms

Do you remember where you were on this date in 1997? Today is the anniversary of the 'Phoenix Lights!'

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - More rain and snow on the way to Arizona!

More rain and snow are on the way to Arizona! Expect showers and thunderstorms across the Phoenix metro area between 1 and 8 p.m. Outside of that time frame, skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 60s.

A woman was arrested Tuesday after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from unsafe living conditions at a Phoenix home that caught fire Sunday.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the home after neighbors reported hearing animals inside that seemed to be in distress.

After seeing the conditions of the home, officers rescued 15 dogs they say were living in inhumane conditions. Photos given to ABC15 show the home heavily filled with debris and trash. Those 15 dogs were taken to emergency clinics for care and will be taken to the Arizona Humane Society for further care.

The homeowner, 62-year-old Janet Schwarz, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing 15 counts of animal cruelty.

Police said at least three dogs were unable to be rescued Tuesday because of unsafe conditions inside the home.

The cost of eggs: Is it on your mind every time you go to the grocery store?

Our Smart Shopper team is tracking prices, and we have seen the cost of a dozen large eggs double in some Valley stores over the last three months. Right now, that carton will cost you roughly $6 to $10.

With the cost of eggs so high, so many shoppers want to ensure they can turn an egg into an omelet before their eggs expire. Now an expert is weighing in on the lifespan of an egg and how to preserve eggs so they last longer.

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking charges against six individuals after a shooting at Sky Harbor in December 2024.

Officials say after reviewing evidence, surveillance footage and interviews, detectives have submitted cases to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Court Center against six people — three adults and three minors.

The charges include unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, facilitation and assault.

The Phoenix Lights: 28 years later, the mystery endures

On the night of March 13, 1997, thousands of Arizonans looked up and saw something they couldn’t explain—a massive, V-shaped formation of lights hovering in the sky.

Twenty-eight years later, the Phoenix Lights remain one of the most infamous UFO sightings in U.S. history, fueling speculation, debate, and ongoing scientific curiosity.

Among those who witnessed the phenomenon firsthand was Dr. Lynne Kitei, a former medical professional who was so profoundly impacted that she left her career in medicine to study the lights full-time.

