Phoenix PD seeking charges against six individuals after Christmas Day shooting at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking charges against six individuals after a shooting at Sky Harbor in December 2024.

Officials say after reviewing evidence, surveillance footage and interviews, detectives have submitted cases to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Court Center against six people — three adults and three minors.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage of the incident.

The charges include unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, facilitation and assault.

On Christmas Day, 2024, police were called to a pre-security restaurant within Terminal 4 around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Police say the incident began with a fight involving a group of three adults and two teenagers, all known to each other.

At one point, one of the adults pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, shooting a woman and a teenage boy. The boy then pulled out a knife and cut the man who fired the gun.

A man, who had suffered other injuries, and a juvenile were detained in the parking garage, police say.

Those involved in the case have only been identified as three adults and three minors.

Officials say the case awaits the charging decisions made by MCAO and JCC.