Operations at Sky Harbor Terminal 4 temporarily paused amid police investigation

Police say there are no active threats
sky harbor.png
PHOENIX — Operations at Sky Harbor Terminal 4 were temporarily paused amid a police investigation Wednesday night.

Sky Harbor officials say there were reports of shots fired just after 9:40 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured or if any shots were fired.

Police say that the scene has been secured and there are no active threats.

As a precaution Terminal 4 A security checkpoint was temporarily closed and Sky Train operations were also paused at Terminal 4.

Officials say the incident has been resolved and operations are returning to normal.

ABC15 crews on scene saw one person being treated by paramedics and being carried away on a stretcher, though it is unknown if that individual is connected to the original incident.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

