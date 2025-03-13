MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow on the way to Arizona!

PHOENIX — More rain and snow is coming to Arizona!

Today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as another winter storm impacts road travel, events and outdoor activities across Arizona. Take action now to prepare for this storm.

Travel is not recommended across the high country Thursday evening into Friday morning. If you do have to travel, make sure to have at least a half tank of gas and an emergency kit in the car.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across much of the high country Thursday and Friday. Widespread totals of six to 12 inches of snow are expected for areas above 6,000 feet in elevation.

The snow level will gradually fall to around 3,500 feet by late Thursday night. That could bring a light dusting of snow to the higher elevations just north and east of the Valley, too.

Across the Phoenix metro area, showers and thunderstorms are expected between 1 and 8 p.m. today. There is also a slight chance for some hail with any thunderstorms that move through.

We could see a quarter to a half of an inch of rain across parts of the Valley.

Winds will pick up, too.

Wind Advisories and Blowing Dust Advisories are in effect across much of the state today, including the Valley. Watch out for peak wind gusts at 35 to 45 mph in the Valley and 45 to 55 mph across the high country.

Winds that strong will lead to blowing snow and low visibility along the Mogollon Rim. It will also make driving hazardous all across Arizona, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust in desert areas may briefly reduce visibility to under a mile.

Another quick-moving system could clip northern Arizona Friday evening, keeping rain and snow chances in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.61" (-1.56" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

