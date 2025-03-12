Woman arrested, several pets rescued from unsafe conditions after Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Tuesday after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from unsafe living conditions at a Phoenix home that caught fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the home near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road for reports of a fire Sunday, March 9, around 6:15 p.m.

According to Phoenix police, the fire was extinguished, and nobody was injured or displaced.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the home after neighbors reported hearing animals inside that seemed to be in distress.

After seeing the conditions of the home, officers rescued 15 dogs they say were living in inhumane conditions. Photos given to ABC15 show the home heavily filled with debris and trash. Those 15 dogs were taken to emergency clinics for care and will be taken to the Arizona Humane Society for further care.

The homeowner, 62-year-old Janet Schwarz, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing 15 counts of animal cruelty.

Police said at least three dogs were unable to be rescued Tuesday because of unsafe conditions inside the home.

On Wednesday, ABC15 crews saw teams rescuing three additional dogs.

Police are unsure if there are more dogs inside due to the residence's conditions.

Police say one officer suffered minor injuries after being bitten during the rescue on Tuesday.

Schwarz could face additional charges for the three dogs rescued Wednesday and any others potentially found in the home, according to officials.

AHS and Phoenix Fire officials say that, due to the ongoing investigation, they cannot comment further.