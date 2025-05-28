AM Roundup: Officer rescues woman from burning car, 'Pastor Bill' murder update, rising temperatures

Happy Wednesday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 28, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up before rain chances return over the weekend

Arizona is heating up as high pressure strengthens across the region! Valley temperatures will hang out in the low 100s today and tomorrow, but it doesn't stop there. We're looking at highs climbing to around 105º or higher by the end of the week.

A Goodyear police officer rescued a woman from a burning car after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened near I-10 and 91st Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he found one vehicle fully engulfed. Inside the car was a woman "honking her horn in desperate plea for help," police said.

The officer quickly jumped into action by breaking the window and rescuing the woman, whose hair was on fire, by pulling her from the burning car.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition to a burn center, she is expected to survive.

Watch the video of the rescue below. Viewer discretion is advised; some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Goodyear police officer rescues woman from burning car on I-10 and 91st Ave

Investigators have identified a "person of interest" in the murder of New River pastor, according to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

William Schonemann was known as "Pastor Bill" to his congregation at New River Bible Chapel. The 76-year-old man was found dead inside his home on April 28.

When deputies arrived at the pastor's home near 20th Street and Calvary Road, they located the victim and suspected foul play.

Nearly a month later, MCSO officials have confirmed there is a person of interest in the case and there is no further threat to the community. Deputies would not release the name of that person nor say whether that person is in jail.

People who knew Pastor Bill previously told ABC15 he was a “true pastor” and a loving father. Friends and congregation members told us he was a veteran who loved to work on cars and even planes.

In the middle of the Arizona desert, residents say stray dogs are being dumped more frequently than before, with no food, no water, and no help.

Tammy Johnson has seen it firsthand. She's been monitoring social media for reports of animal dumping in the West Valley near Tonopah and also runs a small animal shelter to help when she can.

“We’re getting a lot of calls, sightings with packs of dogs, lost dogs, dumped dogs, stray dogs,” she said. “It's getting worse. You’re finding puppies in boxes. You’re seeing dogs being dumped off the highway as they’re driving.”

Tammy says her phone rings dozens of times a day with new reports from neighbors.

West Valley residents say dogs are being dumped in the desert, left to die

Air conditioning in Arizona is not just a comfort; it can be the difference between life and death. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is issuing a reminder to landlords regarding their obligations under the Arizona Landlord Tenant Act as temperatures increase across the state.

"Extreme heat poses a serious health risk, and it’s unacceptable for tenants to be without proper air conditioning during summer months,” Mayes said in a press release. “In the case of an outage, landlords and management companies must take swift action to ensure residents have safe and habitable living conditions in accordance with the law. Landlords should be on notice that I will not hesitate to enforce these critical protections for Arizonans because adequate air conditioning is a matter of life and death in Arizona’s summer heat.”

Under Arizona law, landlords are required to ensure that rental units have fully operational cooling systems. In addition to state mandates, specific municipalities, including Phoenix and Tucson, impose additional standards. In those cities, rental units that rely on air conditioning cannot exceed 82° in all habitable rooms, including bathrooms. Units that use evaporative coolers are allowed a slightly higher threshold of 86°.