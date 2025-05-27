Arizona Attorney General warns landlords, advises renters as temperatures rise

PHOENIX — Air conditioning in Arizona is not just a comfort; it can be the difference between life and death. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is issuing a reminder to landlords regarding their obligations under the Arizona Landlord Tenant Act as temperatures increase across the state.

"Extreme heat poses a serious health risk, and it’s unacceptable for tenants to be without proper air conditioning during summer months,” Mayes said in a press release. “In the case of an outage, landlords and management companies must take swift action to ensure residents have safe and habitable living conditions in accordance with the law. Landlords should be on notice that I will not hesitate to enforce these critical protections for Arizonans because adequate air conditioning is a matter of life and death in Arizona’s summer heat.”

Under Arizona law, landlords are required to ensure that rental units have fully operational cooling systems. In addition to state mandates, specific municipalities, including Phoenix and Tucson, impose additional standards. In those cities, rental units that rely on air conditioning cannot exceed 82° in all habitable rooms, including bathrooms. Units that use evaporative coolers are allowed a slightly higher threshold of 86°.

Tips for renters whose AC has gone out:

-Notify your landlord immediately. Start with a phone call and then follow up in writing, ideally via certified mail. If you have a medical condition that is exacerbated by extreme heat, include that information in your notice and request necessary accommodations.

-Landlords must fix broken ACs within five days of written notice if temperatures exceed 100 degrees. Fixing the issue may mean providing a new air conditioning unit, calling in a repair team, or other means to bring your indoor temperatures down to legally acceptable limits. If temperatures are below 100 degrees, landlords have ten days, unless city codes specify otherwise.

-If a landlord fails to repair the broken AC, renters may be able to utilize the self-help repair statute. Arizona law allows renters to notify their landlord that they will be fixing an issue themselves and deducting the cost from rent if the landlord failed to fix the AC within the legal timeframe. Renters must meet certain specifications to use the statute.

-If the AC isn't repaired within five to ten days, Arizona tenants may be allowed to terminate their lease or sue for damages.

It's important to note, even if tenants are behind on rent, a landlord cannot cut off their air conditioning or utilities as a form of punishment.

If your landlord is not responsive, file a Consumer Complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. You can file online or contact the office by phone.

