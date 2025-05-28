Goodyear police officer rescues woman from burning car on I-10 and 91st Ave

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Goodyear police officer rescued a woman from a burning car after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened near I-10 and 91st Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he found one vehicle fully engulfed. Inside the car was a woman "honking her horn in desperate plea for help," police said.

The officer quickly jumped into action by breaking the window and rescuing the woman, whose hair was on fire, by pulling her from the burning car.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition to a burn center, she is expected to survive.

Watch the video of the rescue below. Viewer discretion is advised; some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Heroic Goodyear officer saves young female from burning vehicle after a crash. The young female happened to be the daughter of a Goodyear Firefighter. pic.twitter.com/F0WaY8Xaca — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) May 28, 2025

Officials later learned, the woman is the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter.

The officer was also taken to a hospital to treat his injuries.

Chief Brian Issitt, the Chief of the Goodyear Police Department, shared the following statement:

“This heroic and selfless act exemplifies the bravery and commitment of our officers to serve and protect, often at great personal risk. His quick thinking and fearless actions undoubtedly saved a life that morning. We are immensely proud of our officer’s courage. This incident is a powerful reminder of the strength of our public safety family and the extraordinary sacrifices made in service to others."