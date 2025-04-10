AM Roundup: Officer fired after ABC15 report, Gila Bend animal neglect arrest, Paradise Valley fire

Good Thursday morning! Ready for it? We're expecting our first 100-degree day of the year today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 10, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - First triple-digits of 2025 coming to Phoenix!

Phoenix is heating up fast with our first triple-digits of the year expected today, which would tie the current record that was previously set in 2018.

Tomorrow we'll be even hotter at 102º.

Phoenix fire officials say multiple agencies responded to a large house fire in Paradise Valley Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed when officials arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to officials. A shelter-in-place order was issued as firefighters battled the fire.

A police lieutenant in a northern Arizona city has been fired following an ABC15 Investigation.

The Williams City Manager said Lieutenant John Romero was terminated from the department on April 9, while a criminal investigation into his actions remains ongoing.

Newly hired Williams Police Chief James Gregory said on Wednesday that Romero was fired because of the arrest of Brian Lopez in October 2022.

It comes a month after Romero was placed on paid administrative leave in connection with that violent arrest.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced a man was arrested Wednesday after reports of a severe case of neglect involving more than a dozen dogs.

Deputies were called to the area of Old Highway 80 and Pima Street on Saturday in Gila Bend, Arizona.

Officials say seven puppies, 11 full-grown dogs, and the remains of three Cane Corso dogs were found, including one dog who "had decayed to skull and bones," in a property in Gila Bend.

Multiple dogs were found in the yard, and they were said to be confined to the side of the yard.

Big plans for a big build in San Tan Valley. Barb and her husband wanted to boost their storage and work area, so they planned a large, three-part garage for the back of their lot. It would include RV parking, a two-story workshop, and storage space.

After getting the permits okayed, they started looking for different trades to complete the work. That's when Barb first heard about South Mountain Garage Door Service and the owner, Kyle Eubanks, who came recommended by an acquaintance. Barb says there weren't any glaring red flags, saying Eubanks' website looked legitimate and showcased 5-star reviews.

They met and came to an agreement for garage doors. "He can get them ordered, store them until we need them, and then he would come and install them, and we would pay the balance," explained Barb.

She received a receipt stating the doors would cost $16,250. Barb paid a $10,000 deposit up front in cash.

As building progressed, Barb reached out to check on the doors, but says Eubanks' phones were disconnected.

