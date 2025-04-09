Man arrested after dead and injured dogs were found at Gila Bend property

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced a man was arrested Wednesday after reports of a severe case of neglect involving more than a dozen dogs.

Deputies were called to the area of Old Highway 80 and Pima Street on Saturday in Gila Bend, Arizona.

Officials say seven puppies, eleven full-grown dogs and the remains of three Cane Corso dogs were found, including one dog who "had decayed to skull and bones," in a property in Gila Bend.

Multiple dogs were found in the yard, which were confined to the side of the yard.

"Overall, MCSO detectives seized 11 adult dogs, one which was a French bulldog and seven Cane Corso puppies," officials said.

All of the dogs were taken into MCSO custody and have been receiving immediate veterinary care.

According to officials, the dogs were found confined to outdoor kennels without access to food, clean water, or proper shelter and covered in feces. Detectives obtained a search warrant to enter the property and remove the dogs.

“I am outraged by the unimaginable suffering these animals endured, and I assure the public that we will take swift and decisive action to seek justice,” said Sheriff Sheridan. “No animal should ever have to endure such neglect, and I pledge to relentlessly pursue those who commit these heinous acts.

MCSO deputies said during a news conference that this would be one of many cases that will be presented to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Officials said 38-year-old John Jackson was using social media to sell some of the dogs that were found.

Jackson was booked into jail and faces animal cruelty charges, additional charges are pending. Deputies say the suspect has additional animal cruelty charges in a different county in the state.

It is unclear if anyone else was involved or if there are any additional suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.