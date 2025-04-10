Broken Promises: Arizona Woman Warns of Phony Contractor After Losing $10k

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Big plans for a big build in San Tan Valley. Barb and her husband wanted to boost their storage and work area, so they planned a large, three-part garage for the back of their lot. It would include RV parking, a two-story workshop, and storage space.

After getting the permits okayed, they started looking for different trades to complete the work. That's when Barb first heard about South Mountain Garage Door Service and the owner, Kyle Eubanks, who came recommended by an acquaintance. Barb says there weren't any glaring red flags, saying Eubanks' website looked legitimate and showcased 5-star reviews.

They met and came to an agreement for garage doors. "He can get them ordered, store them until we need them, and then he would come and install them and we would pay the balance," explained Barb.

She received a receipt stating the doors would cost $16,250. Barb paid a $10,000 deposit up front in cash.

As building progressed, Barb reached out to check on the doors but says Eubanks' phones were disconnected.

Frustrated, Barb and her husband went in person trying to find him. She says they talked and Eubanks had an answer for all of their questions.

"He goes, 'yes, we have the doors. No problem'," Barb recalled. However, soon after speaking Barb was back to receiving zero responses from Eubanks.

Frustrated, she reached out to the Let ABC15 Know team.

We've been trying to reach Eubanks for weeks. Currently, the South Mountain Garage Door Service Facebook and Yelp pages are still active, but his website no longer populates. A search for the company and Eubanks' name with the Registrar of Contractors comes up empty with no contracting licenses issued to them. Also, our partners at the Better Business Bureau indicate the company is not accredited and has an 'F' rating.

The Let ABC15 Know team contacted Eubanks' known numbers. They were either disconnected or we did not get a response. We went to his last known address, but there was no response and no call back.

As for Barb, the construction project is moving forward with a new garage door installer.

"They're licensed, they're bonded, they're insured and I was able to put the down payment on a credit card," she explained.

Her advice to other consumers going forward - check for a contractor's license and make sure it is in good standing, and don't pay with cash!

