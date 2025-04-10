Watch Now
Large fire engulfs Paradise Valley home near Scottsdale Rd and Shea Blvd

Phoenix fire officials say multiple agencies responded to a large house fire in Paradise Valley Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed when officials arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to officials. A shelter-in-place order was issued as firefighters battled the fire.

Officials continued to check for any hotspots through the evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

