Williams Police officer placed on administrative leave following ABC15 reports

WILLIAMS, AZ — A police lieutenant in an Arizona town is on administrative leave following an ABC15 Investigation.

Williams Police Chief James Gregory, who recently joined the department, said Lieutenant John Romero was placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an investigation.

Chief Gregory did not confirm exactly why Romero was placed on leave, but questions were raised about the high-ranking lieutenant’s use of force in an ABC15 report.

ABC15’s Investigation focused on what was captured on police body camera video during the arrest of Brian Lopez in October 2022.

Shortly after another officer placed the man in handcuffs, the body camera video shows Lt. Romero’s hand appearing, unannounced, on Lopez's back.

Romero takes Lopez to the ground while he’s in handcuffs, causing a major head injury.

According to the police report, Lt. Romero justified his actions by saying Lopez was resisting arrest.

Former officers involved in the arrest and the family of the man injured disagreed.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation into Romero.

ABC15’s reporting will continue.

Have a tip for the ABC15 Investigators? Email Investigator Jennifer Kovaleski at jennifer.kovaleski@abc15.com.