AM Roundup: New Emily Pike body camera video, 12-year-old girl drowns in Peoria pool, record heat

Yesterday's sizzling heat broke the daily record, and we could reach record temperatures again today in the Valley!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sizzling heat continues

The heat is relentless across the Valley! After hitting a record 118º on Wednesday, we're eyeing another potential record this afternoon. Today's high is forecast to reach 114º, which is just one degree shy of the record of 115º set in 2024.

New body camera video released by Mesa police recounts three different times Emily Pike ran away from a group home in 2023.

Body camera video from a Mesa police officer takes us inside the home she was living in after she was placed in foster care.

"I worry about the 13-year-old," a worker told police.

Emily was reported missing from the home, operated by Sacred Journey Inc., three times in 2023, and then a fourth time in January 2025. She was found dead weeks later, off the U.S. 60, northeast of Globe.

Mesa police filed the first missing persons report in September 2023 after authorities say she ran away from the home with another teen.

In the body camera video, an officer tells Emily that they are taking her back to her home — she replies, "that's not my home."

"I don't know why I'm in a group home," the teen said. "They're punishing me instead."

No arrests in Emily Pike death, new body camera video recounts past runaways

A 12-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pool in Peoria on Wednesday.

Fire crews say the girl was found submerged in an "above-ground inflatable pool" near 75th and Peoria avenues.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died, according to officials.

Peoria police say the girl "had disabilities, but don’t know the extent at this time."

It is unknown how long the girl was in the water or how much water was in the pool.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A Valley couple is speaking out about changes they believe are needed in regulating midwife care to keep mothers and babies safe after the death of their newborn son.

Carson and Dan Neisess were expecting their child, Winston, in June 2023. Then, complications during delivery arose at a local birthing center. Their joy turned to grief when their son died four days later.

"The version of Dan and I that we were before this happened doesn't exist anymore," Carson said.

"I think it's uncomfortable for other people to talk to us about it, or, you know, they don't want us to be upset," Dan said.

"There isn't a day that goes by that we don't - I don't think about him," Carson said.

They are among five families to file lawsuits in the last year against Willow Midwife Center for Birth and Wellness in Mesa. Each family alleges midwife negligence during labor and delivery. So far, Carson and Dan are the only ones to settle their case.

Valley couple calls for midwife care reforms after infant's death

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a two-year contract extension with franchise shooting guard Devin Booker worth an extra $145 million that will now have his deal run through the 2029-30 season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Booker signed a supermax extension in 2022 for four years, the second of which will be for next season at $53 million. He is now under contract for five more seasons.

The 28-year-old became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer last season, and despite a turbulent last two years that severely failed to meet expectations with team success, Phoenix’s new direction this summer includes Booker in the long-term future.

Owner Mat Ishbia has been on the record about no desire to trade Booker during the remodel that has included trading Kevin Durant, hiring new general manager Brian Gregory and bringing in new head coach Jordan Ott. With the Suns’ limited assets and young talent, they have spent the offseason attempting to bolster the latter, all in an attempt to build a young core to go around Booker to attempt contending again within a few years.

Read the full story on Arizona Sports here.