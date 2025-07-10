MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley through this evening

PHOENIX — Phoenix is scorching!

We'll be flirting with more record heat this afternoon. The current record high is 115 degrees, set in 2024, and the forecast is 114 degrees in Phoenix.

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect across the Valley until 8 p.m., so we are in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, keep your pets inside, and check in on friends and family to make sure they have enough cooling.

Also, remember to never leave children or pets in your vehicle.

The "heat risk" is in the major to extreme categories across central and southern Arizona this week. That means your chance of a heat-related illness is very high without proper hydration or access to cooling.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly by the weekend, but will likely stay near 110 degrees through early next week.

Our Valley forecast will stay dry over the next several days, but there is still a slight chance of daily monsoon storms along the Mogollon Rim and in other parts of the Arizona high country.

Monsoon moisture will flow back into the Valley toward the middle of next week, bringing slight chances for spotty storms back to the forecast starting Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.49" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.04" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

