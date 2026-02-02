AM Roundup: NAU student dies, Isabella Comas search continues, Cards new coach

PHOENIX — Happy Monday, and happy Groundhog Day! Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? It may not matter for us here, looking at our record-breaking warmth the next week!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record-setting start to February

The Valley stays warm following a record-setting start to the month. Highs reach around 80º today with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s.

Three Delta Tau Delta fraternity members at Northern Arizona University are in custody after another NAU student died Saturday morning in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff police were called to a home at about 8:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old not breathing. He later died of his injuries.

Police later determined that the 18-year-old, only identified as an NAU student, was at a "rush event" for the Delta Tau Delta at the home on Friday evening.

It is believed many people at the party were consuming alcohol, including pledge candidates. The 18-year-old who died was reportedly a pledge candidate.

Latest on death of NAU student at fraternity rush event

The search continued Saturday for Isabella Comas, a 21-year-old Valley woman who has been missing since early January.

Family members, friends, and volunteers gathered in Gila County, spreading out across rugged terrain by foot and by vehicle in hopes of finding any sign of Comas.

“The main thing today is to find Isabella,” said Chris Castorena, a private investigator hired by the family to help coordinate the search.

Comas was last seen in Avondale on January 11. Police later recovered her car in Phoenix. According to court records, 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez is considered a person of interest in the case.

He is currently in custody and facing charges related to stealing and damaging Comas’ vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty and does not face any charges connected to her disappearance.

Volunteers continue search for Valley woman Isabella Comas

There is a bipartisan effort to bring disaster relief to flood-hit counties in Arizona.

Just last week, Governor Katie Hobbs called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reverse its decision to deny the state's emergency funding request, related to catastrophic flooding in Gila and Mohave Counties back in September.

“Devastating. There (were) mass amounts of damage to my buildings. Three out of the four buildings I own got red-tagged. One of them was completely wiped out,” said David Berrey, a landlord in Downtown Globe.

After devastating floods swept through parts of Gila and Mohave Counties four months ago, killing three and causing millions in damage, business owners and residents are still picking up the pieces.

“Asking Globe, as a small community like that, to absorb all this cost is just unfair in my opinion," said Berrey.

That is why state leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are working to appeal FEMA's decision, which would have provided federal relief to flood-impacted counties and municipalities.

Bipartisan effort expands to bring disaster relief for flood-hit AZ counties

The Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur as head coach on Sunday, turning to a division rival's offensive coordinator to try to pull the franchise out of the bottom of the NFC West.

The Cardinals' announcement of the five-year deal brought an end to the nearly four-week hiring process.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Rams assistant replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was fired on Jan. 5 after a 15-36 record over three seasons, including 3-14 this past season.

LaFleur — who is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — has been the Rams’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

“I couldn’t be more fired up to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and am beyond grateful to (owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (general manager) Monti (Ossenfort) for this opportunity,” LaFleur said in a statement.