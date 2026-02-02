MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm Valley temperatures continue after record-setting start to February

PHOENIX — The Valley stays warm following a record-setting start to the month!

High pressure is firmly in control, keeping temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal as we head into the first full week of February, including for the WM Phoenix Open.

We could even flirt with another record today. The record high for Monday is 82 degrees, set just last year, and we’re forecasting a high right at 80.

Mornings stay mild and comfortable, with lows generally in the mid-50s.

One thing to watch this week is the wind, however.

We’ll see some breezy periods, especially Wednesday and Thursday, when gusts could reach 20 to 25 miles per hour.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.74" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

