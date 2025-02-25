AM Roundup: Mother found guilty in murder of kids, park fees increase, possible crisis line impacts

Good Tuesday morning! It's going to be a great day for an iced coffee in the morning and lunch on the patio!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 25, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures running over 15 degrees above normal this week!

Valley temperatures will flirt with record highs this week as high pressure dominates.

Expect plenty of sunshine today and unseasonably warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 50s.

A Tempe woman has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 deaths of her two children.

On May 15, 2021, Tempe police say they were flagged down by a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Yui Inoue, who primarily spoke Japanese, at the Apache substation near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive. She reported to officers that she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

A jury also found Inoue guilty Monday of two counts of child abuse in the case.

A sentencing date has been set for March 21, 2025, according to court documents.

When two local brothers set out to find volunteer opportunities, they decided to create their own way to give back—The Giving Game.

Now an annual event, Talin, 15, and Anik, 12, select five local nonprofits with personal meaning to them. Many of their friends have benefited from these organizations, like Believe Beyond Ability, which provides mobility equipment for children who can’t walk, and the Foundation for Blind Children, which supports visually impaired kids.

Last year, their goal was $5,000—they raised $17,000! This year, they’re aiming even higher, supporting five new nonprofits focused on helping children.

The organizations benefiting from this round of giving include soles2souls, SWIFT Youth Foundation, Phoenix Children’s hospital, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.

A critical lifeline for veterans experiencing brain trauma, PTSD, and other life-changing challenges may be impacted by widespread federal workforce cuts championed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The Veterans Crisis Line is staffed by federal workers specializing in addressing crises, with specific training in military culture. It can be a critical lifeline for veterans experiencing mental health challenges as a result of their service, and in the worst cases can be a life-or-death resource for those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The layoffs surrounding the crisis line include support and supervisory staff, ABC15 is told, such as employees who make sure equipment and operations are running smoothly. Additionally, certain crisis line staff have also not been exempted from the hiring freeze that has been put into effect in federal agencies, meaning that if hotline staff leave, their positions would not be filled.

Heads up, Arizona explorers! Arizona State Parks and Trails fees are increasing starting Tuesday.

The increase will impact entrance, camping, and tour tickets at more than 30 parks. Starting Feb. 25, 2025, the new rates will be in effect and available online.

Revenue from the increased fees will help the parks improve visitor experience through projects involving ramadas, campground upgrades, guided hikes and walks, restrooms/showers, more operating hours, and more.