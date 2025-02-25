MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures running over 15 degrees above normal this week!

PHOENIX — High pressure is keeping our forecast sunny and dry as temperatures soar.

Much of the state is around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

In the Valley, this will likely go down as one of the top five warmest Februarys on record as we end the month in the upper 80s.

In Phoenix, we'll also be flirting with our first 90s of the year on Wednesday.

Right now, the forecast is for Phoenix to hit 89 degrees on Wednesday. Just one degree more would mark our first 90s of the year, around a month sooner than normal. We'll also be within a couple of degrees of the record that day.

Winds will shift out of the north on Wednesday too, bringing windy conditions to areas along the Colorado River Valley like Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Gusts could approach 35 to 40 mph.

By Thursday, breezes will pick up in the Valley. Look for gusts near 25 mph that afternoon.

Then, a weak storm system will move in late Friday and Saturday dropping temperatures across Arizona as breezy winds continue across the high country.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 70s over the weekend. That's nearly a 10-degree drop from Wednesday, but still several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Although our Valley forecast looks dry at this point, there is a chance of a few isolated showers in parts of the high country over the weekend.

A stronger storm system could move in Sunday night and Monday, bringing better chances for rain and snow across Arizona. Stay tuned for updates on this one as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.60" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

