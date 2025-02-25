Veteran crisis hotline may be impacted by federal layoffs

A critical lifeline for veterans experiencing brain trauma, PTSD, and other life-changing challenges may be impacted by widespread federal workforce cuts championed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The Veterans Crisis Line is staffed by federal workers specializing in addressing crises, with specific training in military culture. It can be a critical lifeline for veterans experiencing mental health challenges as a result of their service, and in the worst cases can be a life-or-death resources for those struggling with suicidal thoughts.

After Democratic lawmakers raised concerns that the hotline could be harmed by the federal layoffs, including confirmed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins shared a video message saying there were no layoffs to personnel at the crisis line.

"To think that this is actually occurring is wrong. We did not - hear me clearly - lay off any Veteran Crisis Line responders," Collins said. "They're still picking up the phone. They're still talking to you, and they're going to be. Why? Because I said so."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

However, two people with internal knowledge of the VA's cuts tell ABC15, while crisis line responders have not been laid off, the decisions made will set up the hotline to potentially face significant shortages.

Will Attig is an Iraq War veteran and executive director of the Union Veterans Council.

"It doesn't matter who works in the overall process of the hotline," Attig said. "Whether you're answering the phone or maintaining the systems, any type of an attack against that is going to reduce the effectiveness of those programs."

The layoffs surrounding the crisis line include support and supervisory staff, ABC15 is told, such as employees who make sure equipment and operations are running smoothly. Additionally, certain crisis line staff have also not been exempted from the hiring freeze that has been put into effect in federal agencies, meaning that if hotline staff leave, their positions would not be filled.

Those with knowledge of the VA's layoffs said it's likely some of those positions would soon be vacated, as a return to office mandate for federal workers and a shortage of non-clinical workspace in Phoenix's VA office could leave workers with nowhere to go.

Attig said the position VA workers, about 30% of which are veterans themselves, had been put in was "concerning" and would have "devastating effects on the veterans community."

"And the potential is so much worse than we're seeing already," he added. "To me, this is a direct attack against programs that we've put in place to ensure our veterans succeed. And I just don't know how you cut that."

Veterans face a much greater rate of suicide than the average American. Attig adds, it's never a bad time to check in on the veterans in your life. Especially now, though, he encourages people to be there for veterans who may work for the federal government.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Veterans Crisis Hotline at 9-8-8 and then press 1, text 838255, or go to veteranscrisisline.net to chat online.