WATCH: Valley brothers start 'The Giving Game' to help support local charities

When two local brothers set out to find volunteer opportunities, they decided to create their own way to give back—The Giving Game.

Now an annual event, Talin, 15, and Anik, 12, select five local nonprofits with personal meaning to them. Many of their friends have benefited from these organizations, like Believe Beyond Ability, which provides mobility equipment for children who can’t walk, and the Foundation for Blind Children, which supports visually impaired kids.

For months, the brothers rally donations from friends, family, their schools, and the community. Then, on event day, a child from each nonprofit shares their story, inspiring attendees to give.

Last year, their goal was $5,000—they raised $17,000! This year, they’re aiming even higher, supporting five new nonprofits focused on helping children.

The organizations benefiting from this round of giving include soles2souls, SWIFT Youth Foundation, Phoenix Children’s hospital, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, and Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met these inspiring young changemakers at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix to hear how they’re turning generosity into a game everyone wins.