PD: Woman detained after two children were found murdered in Tempe apartment

TEMPE, AZ — A woman has been detained after two of her children were found dead in an apartment complex in south Tempe Saturday morning.

Tempe police say just after 7 a.m. they were flagged down by a woman at their Apache substation near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive who says she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Officers say they then went to an apartment near U.S. 60 and Mill Avenue for a follow-up investigation.

When officers entered the apartment, they located two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy who were dead and had obvious signs of physical trauma.

Police say during the investigation they learned that officers responded to the same apartment in regards to a domestic dispute between the husband and wife. No one was arrested in the first response and they were made to separate at that time.

During the initial call, officers noted that the kids were safe and in their beds before officials left.

The woman who flagged down officers has been detained and is currently being interviewed by officers.

Tempe Police Department's peer support team is working with officers who "experienced emotional trauma due to observing the tragic scene and the trauma done to the young children."