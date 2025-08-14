AM Roundup: Monsoon storms roll through the Valley, school bus crash leaves 30 students hurt

PHOENIX — It's Thursday, and monsoon storm chances continue to ramp up today!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon moisture returns, increasing storm chances across Arizona

Monsoon moisture is moving in, and storm chances are on the rise. After a stormy night for some, more storms are possible this evening. Highs today reach 108º.

Kidcaster Derek gives your Thursday morning forecast from Garden Lakes Elementary School

Monsoon storms rolled through the Valley Wednesday night!

Some places received close to an inch of rain from the downpours that moved through.

At one point, more than 5,000 APS and SRP customers lost power during the storms.

Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus in Pinal County.

The crash happened on State Route 347 at milepost 165, south of Maricopa.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash at around 4:45 p.m.

The crash involved a bus from the Stanfield Elementary School District. In a social media post, the district confirmed that approximately 30 students were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The Kyrene School District released an air quality report on Tuesday showing the air quality measurement at the Kyrene De La Sierra Elementary School was 28 times higher than what is deemed acceptable by the U.S. Green Building Council.

"It's definitely high. So normally in like, schools, offices and in your homes, you want to see it between, like 500 to 1,500. And it even says that in the report,” Amber Kraft, who has worked in air quality for the past 15 years, told ABC15.

In the classroom that was tested at the elementary school, the total volatile organic compounds, or TVOCs, were 14,000.

Thanks to Fulton Homes' Operation K9 Companion, veterans can regain their confidence and independence.

The operation pairs up veterans with service dogs to improve their quality of life.

Each pairing includes over $25,000 worth of training and support.

ABC15 takes a look at army veteran Craig Derosia's new partnership with his K9 companion Rolly.

Meeting man's best friend through Fulton Homes' Operation K9 Companion