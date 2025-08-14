MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon moisture returns, increasing storm chances across Arizona

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is flowing in and storm chances are ramping up!

Parts of the Valley have already seen gusty winds, blowing dust, rain and lightning and chances for more are in the forecast on Thursday and Friday.

Watch out for all the typical monsoon storm threats, like gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, and dangerous lightning with any of the storms that move in over the next couple of days.

Storm chances will ease over the weekend as highs in Phoenix hold near 105 degrees, which is typical for mid-August.

By next week, high pressure will build over the state, sending temperatures soaring toward 110 by midweek.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.65" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.17" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

