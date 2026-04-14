AM Roundup: Mistrial in child murder case, Kearny water issues, Hobbs promises vetoes

Good Tuesday morning! Did you get a few sprinkles of rain at your house last night? If not, there's a slight chance for a few more sprinkles in the Valley this morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, April 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler break, then back to the 90s

A few sprinkles are possible this morning, but most of the Valley stays dry. Skies will clear through the day with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight turns clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s.

A judge declared a mistrial in a major child murder case that started over six months ago.

The trial for Lisa and Germaine Cunningham was originally suspended indefinitely due to evidence issues at the Goodyear Police Department.

The Cunninghams are accused of murdering their seven-year-old daughter back in 2017.

The ABC15 Investigators broke the story that Goodyear police cannot prove "chain of custody" going back years.

The trial started all the way back in September, and on Monday, a judge said she did not believe they could finish the trial with the current jury.

Judge declares mistrial in major child murder case because of evidence issues

Town officials in Kearny (Pinal County, AZ) are implementing severe water restrictions as it continues to face a significant water shortage.

Last week, Mayor Curtis Stacy announced he and the town council have implemented the "most severe water restrictions we can impose."

Mayor Stacy says that based on the current usage within the Kearny water distribution system, "we WILL run out of water on or about July 15, 2026."

A statement from the mayor goes on to say, "When that happens, there will be no water available to any of us for any purpose until we receive a new allotment from the Gila River Water Commissioner."

Kearny facing water issues as city implements severe restrictions

Gov. Katie Hobbs is vowing to veto all legislation until the Republican leaders of the Legislature publicly release their budget proposal.

Hobbs announced the bill moratorium on Monday, just as the House and Senate began meeting, and shortly after she took on dozens of bills, signing 32 and vetoing another 20.

“Arizonans deserve more than these political games,” she said in a statement. “They deserve a budget that cuts taxes for the middle class, funds our public schools and lowers costs for everyday Arizonans. I’m ready to negotiate. My door is open.”

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs.

U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV pushed back Monday on President Donald Trump’s broadside against him over the U.S.-Israel war in Iran, telling reporters that the Vatican’s appeals for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel, and that he doesn’t fear the Trump administration.

Trump delivered an extraordinary broadside against Leo on Sunday night, saying he didn't think the U.S.-born global leader of the Catholic Church is “doing a very good job” and that “he's a very liberal person," while also suggesting the pontiff should “stop catering to the Radical Left.”

Trump later posted a picture suggesting he had saint-like powers akin to those of Jesus Christ.

Valley Catholics and Christians react to tension between Trump and Pope Leo