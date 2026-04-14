Kearny facing water issues as city implements severe restrictons

KEARNY, AZ — Town officials in Kearny (Pinal County, AZ) are implementing severe water restrictions as it continues to face a significant water shortage.

Last week, Mayor Curtis Stacy announced he and the town council have implemented the "most severe water restrictions we can impose."

Mayor Stacy says that based on the current usage within the Kearny water distribution system, "we WILL run out of water on or about July 15, 2026."

A statement from the mayor goes on to say, "When that happens, there will be no water available to any of us for any purpose until we receive a new allotment from the Gila River Water Commissioner."

The new restrictions implemented include:



Washing of vehicles

Watering of landscape of any kind

Washing of sidewalks/porches/driveways

Filling of any pools, including small "kiddie" pools

Any other use of water not related to sanitation or use to support life

In a statement, Stacy says they have been monitoring water usage since the implementation of an emergency decree back in January and are seeing an increase in water usage rather than a decrease.

Below is a chart showing the challenge residents face:

The town offers the following options to help save water:



Landscaping: water can be hauled in and stored in barrels for landscaping.

Drinking water: Get your cooking and drinking water from vendors who can accommodate this

Pools: water can be hauled in for use in pools

Laundry: wear it a second or even third day

Dust control: we are allowing water to be pumped from the lake for this, you will need your own pump to accommodate this

Bathing/showers: shower with your significant other; showering at work is also a great option if it exists for you

Leaks: If you suspect or know you have a leak, get it fixed immediately

For more information, reach out to Mayor Stacy or Town Hall.