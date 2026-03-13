AM Roundup: Military plane crashes in Iraq, third shooting in PHX neighborhood, Pop Mart coming to the Valley!

PHOENIX — We made it, happy Friday! We're following the latest on a military plane crash during an Iranian offensive yesterday, along with the fallout of the Peoria school board's decision to close schools.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, March 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Historic March heatwave expected for Arizona in the coming days

A possible record-setting day in Phoenix with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the 60s. A dry and sunny weekend too, as temperatures stay in the mid 90s. Stay Hydrated!

A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq on Thursday, killing four out of the six people on board, U.S. Central Command said.

The incident involved two aircraft that were participating in Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing U.S. offensive against Iran.

The incident took place in friendly airspace, CENTCOM said. The second plane involved was able to land safely. An Associated Press source said the second plane involved was also a KC-135 tanker.

The incident was not due to either hostile or friendly fire, officials said.

In an hours-long school board meeting Thursday night, the Peoria Unified Governing Board voted unanimously to close two elementary school campuses and turn one of their high schools into a 7th through 12th grade campus.

The district is currently working to make up a $21 million budget deficit for the next fiscal year. About $11 million of that is due to voters rejecting the maintenance and override ballot measure in November’s election. The other $10 million is due to declining enrollment, an issue many other school districts have been facing.

About 700 students between Kachina and Pioneer Elementary schools will be impacted, and several hundred others will move to a new building as they transition Cactus High School into 7th through 12th grade.

The board also considered the phase-out of the district’s online school, but decided to table the discussion for a future meeting.

Peoria Unified board votes to close two schools

A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot in north Phoenix on Thursday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway just after 8:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the third shooting in this area of north Phoenix in the last 24 hours.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, three juveniles were shot near 28th Street and Greenway Road.

Less than five hours later, Phoenix police were involved in a shooting that left a man dead near 32nd Street and Bell Road.

All three shooting locations are less than a mile apart.

Man seriously hurt after being shot at north Phoenix QuikTrip

Pop Mart, the maker of the viral Labubu toys, designer collectibles, and blind boxes, is set to open its first store in Arizona!

In part, the company wrote on its social media platforms that they were “thrilled to announce that the very first Pop Mart store in the state is officially coming to Arizona Mills Mall.”

The online announcement revealed that the store will be opening inside the Tempe shopping center in suite 537.

Although an official opening date has not yet been announced, the company teased shoppers that they will bring “exclusive collectibles, and can't-miss surprises to the desert,” referencing Arizona.