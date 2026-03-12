Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Historic heatwave takes over Arizona for the next week

FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Jose Ochoa
FOUNTAIN HILLS SAGUARO.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, sending temperatures soaring statewide.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will move into the 90s starting Today and staying in the 90s through early next week.

Normal for this time of year is 77 degrees.

By Friday, Phoenix will be more than 15 degrees above normal with new daily heat records possible heading into the weekend.

There's a chance we could see our first triple digits of the year by next Tuesday, marking the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix history.

Right now, the record earliest triple digit day is March 26, 1988.

That is the only time Phoenix has ever hit 100 in the month of March so far, but next week it's looking like we could hit 100 or hotter multiple times.

More Impact Earth stories:
Cool pavement

Impact Earth

Arizona’s infrastructure under pressure: Heat, Floods, and Fires

Justin Hobbs
poster_2ac8e276b32b45a5a2d41758211f5700.jpg

Health Insider

WATCH: Allergy season could be worse in Arizona thanks to warm winter and spring

Ashlee DeMartino
poster_f9042b2cafb7460296e1f69e5da91c36.jpg

Impact Earth

Why does Valley tap water sometimes taste or smell odd?

Justin Hobbs

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-1.79" from average)
_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen